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Fikayo Tomori emerges as Aston Villa target with Ezri Konsa set for Arsenal
Villa identify Tomori as Konsa replacement
Aston Villa have identified Tomori as a potential defensive reinforcement as Konsa's move to Arsenal edges closer to completion. The Gunners have agreed a fee reported to be over €50m for the England international, aiming to cover for the long-term absences of William Saliba and Jurrien Timber. Consequently, the Midlands club is preparing for a significant shake-up at the back as Emery looks to maintain the momentum built over the last two seasons.
According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Tomori is open to a move to Villa Park and prefers the option over other potential destinations, with discussions between the two parties already underway. The English defender initially joined AC Milan on loan in January 2021 before making the move permanent later that summer. Since arriving at San Siro, Tomori has become a mainstay in the Rossoneri backline, registering 214 appearances while contributing seven goals and six assists.
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Ruben Amorim clears path for Milan exit
The timing of Villa's interest coincides with a period of transition at the San Siro. Ruben Amorim took charge of AC Milan this summer, aiming to restore former glory to the Italian giants after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish fifth in Serie A and miss out on Champions League football. Under the Portuguese manager's new vision, Tomori is one of several high-profile players - alongside midfielder Youssouf Fofana - who have been informed they are free to leave during the current transfer window.
While Emery's side continue to evaluate other defensive options, the coming days are expected to be decisive in negotiations. Milan could seek a fee in the region of €10-15m for the defender, funds they intend to reinvest in a replacement centre-back. Any deal for Tomori would follow a busy transfer window for Villa, having already strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Johan Manzambi from Freiburg, Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton, Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid, and Zion Suzuki from Parma.
Proven English experience and winning pedigree
Tomori is no stranger to the demands of English football, having previously made 27 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His development in England was further shaped by valuable loan spells in the Championship with Brighton & Hove Albion, Hull City, and Derby County before his move abroad.
During his time in Italy, the defender built a winning pedigree, helping AC Milan lift the Serie A title in 2021-22 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2024-25. That title-winning experience makes him an attractive target for Aston Villa, as they look to build on last season's Europa League triumph and prepare for the challenges of Champions League football this season.
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Villa rebuild squad following major exits and Super Cup defeat
Aston Villa are keen to continue their rebuilding process following the departure of several key figures this summer. The squad has seen major exits, most notably Youri Tielemans moving to Manchester United, Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea, and Lucas Digne making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, prompting Emery to reshape his options ahead of a demanding campaign.
Villa kicked off their season with a narrow 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Emery's side will now look to bounce back as they begin their Premier League campaign with an away trip to face Brighton on Sunday.
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