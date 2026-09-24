Aston Villa open contract talks with Emi Buendia as Unai Emery moves to secure playmaker's long-term future

Villa have opened talks over a new contract for Buendia, as per Daily Mail. The Argentina international is nearing the final phase of his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

The Villans hold an official option to extend Buendia's stay by an extra year until 2028. However, the Midlands club ideally want to lock him down for even longer, with discussions now underway to reach an agreement. The 29-year-old has established himself as a vital asset for Villa, displaying particularly impressive form throughout much of 2026.