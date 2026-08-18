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Aston Villa suffer Aaron Wan-Bissaka setback as West Ham reject loan approach for former Man Utd defender
Hammers demand permanent deal for defender
Aston Villa’s opening gambit for Wan-Bissaka has been swiftly rebuffed by West Ham, with the London club uninterested in a temporary exit for the former Manchester United man, Per The Athletic.
Villa had proposed a straight loan deal for the 28-year-old, but the Hammers are holding out for a permanent sale as they look to recoup funds following their relegation to the Championship.
The East London side currently values the full-back at approximately £25m ($33.5m), a figure that Villa are hoping to negotiate down in the coming days. Despite the initial rejection, Unai Emery’s side remains undeterred and is expected to return with a revised proposal.
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Nedeljkovic exit paves way for arrival
The urgency to secure Wan-Bissaka has been heightened by the imminent departure of Kosta Nedeljkovic. The young Serbian defender, who struggled for consistent minutes at Villa Park, is heading to Scotland to gain more experience. Reports indicate that Nedeljkovic is set to join Rangers on a season-long loan, a move that includes a specific financial commitment for the future.
The deal for the youngster is a strategic one, as Nedeljkovic will link up with Rangers following an 18-month loan spell with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig earlier in his career. By moving the 20-year-old on, Emery can ensure that his squad has the necessary depth and experience to maintain their high standards in the top flight.
Wan-Bissaka seeks top-flight return
For Wan-Bissaka, a move to Villa Park offers a vital lifeline to remain in the Premier League. The defender has experienced a difficult period at West Ham, having been part of the squad that suffered relegation last term. His status as a regular starter was also compromised toward the end of the campaign, as he was frequently displaced in the lineup by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Despite the Hammers' collective struggles, Wan-Bissaka has maintained a high individual profile, particularly on the international stage. He remains a key figure for DR Congo, starting all four of his nation's matches during the recent World Cup. This international pedigree is exactly what Emery is looking for to elevate the quality of his backline.
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Emery continues ambitious squad overhaul
The pursuit of the former Manchester United star is just one piece of a very busy summer for Emery. The club has been proactive in the market, sanctioning several high-profile deals to ensure the squad is balanced and competitive. While they have lost key assets like Morgan Rogers to Chelsea in a record-breaking deal, they have responded by bringing in fresh talent like Joao Gomes and Alejandro Garnacho.
Villa’s recruitment strategy has been focused on identifying players with proven Premier League experience who can slot directly into the starting eleven or provide immediate pressure on the incumbents.
Wan-Bissaka fits this profile perfectly, boasting 190 appearances for Manchester United and a reputation as one of the best one-on-one defenders in the country.
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