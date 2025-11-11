Aspire to Greatness: Qatar's world-class Aspire Zone that is hosting a 48-team FIFA U17 World Cup

Organising a 48-team tournament, that too a FIFA World Cup with high stakes involved, is quite a difficult task, make no mistake. But Qatar are proving that notion wrong with the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Despite having no precedent of a FIFA 48-team World Cup to work with or build on, Qatar are hosting a terrific tournament currently. Having kickstarted on November 3, the 2025 U17 World Cup is chugging along, throwing up high-quality youth football and entertaining fans.

And the venue for Qatar's ultra-compact 48-team FIFA U17 World Cup is the Aspire Zone in Doha.

Dubbed as a world-class sports city, the Aspire Zone is state-of-the-art competition complex that consists of the highest quality football pitches, training facilities, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and more.

More importantly, the Aspire Zone will host the entirety of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup bar the final which will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium - that is a mind-boggling 104 matches over 25 days. So, how is that possible? Let's take a look.