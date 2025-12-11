Ashley Cole reveals how his coaching journey has made him a 'better person' as he lifts the lid on working under 'disciplined' Jose Mourinho & Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea

Cole began his coaching career at Derby County in 2019 following his retirement from playing, soon following former team-mate Frank Lampard to both Chelsea and Everton as his assistant. Cole first took up the role as Lee Carsley’s England U21 assistant on a part-time basis in 2021, briefly spending a period as assistant coach for the senior team during Carsley’s interim period in the top job, before Cole joined the FA on a full-time basis in September 2024.

A marauding left-back in his playing days, Cole is viewed by many as arguably the greatest player in his position in Premier League history, shining at Arsenal before winning near enough all there is to win at Chelsea. The 44-year-old has since taken the plunge into coaching and while he has not yet become a manager or head coach, he has revealed how his time in coaching has helped him develop not only his skills on the training pitch, but also his interpersonal skills and off-field qualities needed to become a top modern-day coach.

Cole was speaking as part of the Chase football coaching programme, an initiative where a group of aspiring football coaches were given the unique opportunity to learn from England U21 assistant Cole and Lionesses legend Fara Williams during a coaching masterclass at Wembley Stadium.