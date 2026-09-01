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Yosua Arya

'Absolutely not!' - AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini breaks silence on Chelsea's shock Manu Kone transfer rumours

Transfers
M. Kone
Chelsea
G. Gasperini
Roma
Serie A
Premier League

AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has firmly dismissed recent speculation linking midfielder Manu Kone with a high-profile transfer to Chelsea. The Italian tactician insists the ongoing rumours are purely a media creation, confirming the club has received no formal approaches and the owners are unwilling to sell.

  • Transfer speculation surrounding Kone dismissed

    Gasperini has definitively shut down mounting speculation linking midfielder Kone with a blockbuster transfer to Premier League side Chelsea. The highly-rated midfielder has found himself at the centre of intense transfer scrutiny following recent reports suggesting a move to Stamford Bridge was on the cards.

    However, the Roma boss has moved swiftly to clarify the situation, attempting to extinguish the growing noise surrounding his player's immediate future.

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    Gasperini blames the media for transfer rumours

    Addressing the ongoing rumours directly, Gasperini left no room for ambiguity regarding Kone's status at the Stadio Olimpico. The veteran manager made it explicitly clear that the reported interest from Chelsea has not materialised into anything concrete behind the scenes.

    "Absolutely not, it is a media thing, I know nothing about it," Gasperini stated, as quoted by Football Italia.

  • Roma ownership united against potential player sale

    Beyond his personal lack of knowledge regarding a potential deal, Gasperini also shed light on the broader boardroom stance at Roma. The manager revealed that the club's hierarchy shares his desire to retain the player, shutting down the idea of a top-down mandate to cash in on Kone.

    "I know the owners too do not want to sell," Gasperini said. "I don’t know who approached us, but we have not received any formal offers for him."

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    Focus shifts back to immediate Roma future

    With Gasperini drawing a definitive line under the Chelsea speculation, the immediate focus for Kone will be firmly rooted in his ongoing commitments with Roma. The absence of any formal offers means the midfielder remains an integral part of Gasperini's tactical setup for the foreseeable future.

    Unless a dramatic shift occurs in the boardroom or a concrete, undeniable bid forces the owners to reconsider their current stance, Kone is set to continue his journey in the Italian capital.

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