'Felt artificial' - Adrien Rabiot blames 'hard & rigid' pitch for making France's World Cup clash with Senegal 'very sluggish'

Despite Les Bleus picking up three points thanks to a clinical performance, Rabiot was vocal about the playing surface at the venue also known as the MetLife Stadium. The stadium, which serves as the home for the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, has had a temporary grass pitch installed specifically for the tournament, but the transition has clearly not been seamless.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist for Bradley Barcola, did not hold back in his post-match assessment. "The pitch... I don't even know if you can call it that. It felt more like an artificial surface - quite hard and quite rigid," Rabiot said when discussing the conditions after the game.