Getty Images Sport
Arsenal youngster leaves club as he bids to succeed in USA
Arsenal starlet departs for fresh start in USA
Arsenal announced in an official club statement on Friday that 2006-born forward Oyetunde had departed the club, joining third-tier US outfit Fort Wayne. The 19-year-old had made 31 appearances for the Gunners' under-18, U19 and U21 sides, before a brief loan spell at St Albans City earlier this season where he joined up with the Isthmian League Premier Division side and featured for them against Burton Albion in the first round of the FA Cup, before scoring one minute into his league debut for the non-league club.
Oyetunde recently made his Arsenal U21 debut in January 2026 but has made the decision that he is ready to step into senior football, signing for Fort Wayne on a permanent transfer and becomes the 17th player added to the club’s roster ahead of their first professional match against FC Naples, in Naples, Florida in early March, as reported by The Sun.
Speaking to club media after his move, Oyetunde expressed his excitement at this new chapter as he prepares to begin a new life both on and off the pitch. His move is pending league and federation approval in the US.
- Getty Images Sport
Oyetunde expresses excitement after huge career move
Oyetunde told Fort Wayne’s official club website: “I’d been at Arsenal for the past five years and played throughout the age groups there from under-15 to under-21.
“I’ve chosen Fort Wayne because I believe it’s the right next step for my career as it’s men’s football in a good league.
“This new project is exciting, and I can’t wait to get started.”
'Ready to make his mark' - Fort Wayne boss speaks on new signing
Fort Wayne head coach Mike Avery said of his side’s latest arrival: “Daniel Oyetunde is an exciting young player who is ready to make his mark in senior-level professional soccer.
“At Arsenal, he was exposed to some of the best coaching and most talented players anywhere in the world, and now he has an opportunity to lean on that experience as he embarks on a new journey in America with Fort Wayne FC.”
He continued: “At just 19 years old, Daniel has his best years ahead of him.
“He is a quick and tricky attacking player who can glide past defenders. We plan to deploy him on the wing, and he has already shown ability to be goal-dangerous from either side. This next year will be an exciting time of growth for Daniel, both on the field and off it.”
- Getty Images Sport
Oyetunde latest Hale End academy graduate to launch senior career
Oyetunde is the latest youngster to embark on a senior professional career after graduating from Arsenal’s Hale End academy, following in the footsteps of stars such as Bukayo Saka, Tony Adams, Cesc Fabregas and, most recently, the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman.
The forward has chosen the unorthodox path of stepping away from the spotlight in England to begin his professional career abroad, starting in the lower tiers in the USA as he continues to learn his trade. His name will certainly be one to watch out for as he looks to reach the top level in the US, with the potential of a return to Europe later in his career.
The path to Arsenal’s first team at present is a challenging one, with the Gunners targeting a first Premier League title in 22 years after a huge summer which has seen boss Mikel Arteta have at least two top-quality players in almost every position. This has seen teenage starlet Nwaneri depart on loan to Marseille for the remainder of the season, with Oyetunde now following suit in a permanent exit.
Arsenal’s club website said in a statement: “Daniel Oyetunde has joined USL League One side Fort Wayne in a permanent transfer.
“We thank Daniel for his contribution to the club during his time with us and wish him all the best for his next chapter with Fort Wayne.”
Advertisement