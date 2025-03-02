Arsenal women's player ratings vs West Ham: Chloe Kelly kickstarts incredible Gunners comeback as Leah Williamson makes up for defensive frailties in seven-goal thriller

Renee Slegers' side were in real trouble of losing ground in the race for Champions League football until a remarkable second half turnaround

Arsenal scored three goals in six second half minutes to come from 3-1 down and beat West Ham on Sunday, cancelling out some concerning frailties in defence with real fight and desire in attack to be on the right end of a 4-3 thriller. It looked like the Hammers were going to pick up three unexpected points when Shekiera Martinez raced clear and restored their two-goal cushion shortly after half time but the Gunners never gave up and produced an incredible flurry of goals to put themselves into the lead for the first time just before the hour, a lead they never let slip.

Renee Slegers' side went into the match outside the Champions League places, after Manchester City's win over Tottenham earlier in the day, and their chances of staying there increased dramatically when Amber Tysiak scored from two corners inside the first 12 minutes. Chloe Kelly's strike just before the break, her first for Arsenal in 2,829 days after returning to the club in January, seemed to give the Gunners the momentum they needed to turn things around, only for Martinez to catch the hosts on the break and make the scoreline more comfortable for West Ham again.

However, that goal only served to spark Arsenal into life. Five minutes later, Katie McCabe punished Kinga Szemik's poor positioning and beat the goalkeeper from a wide position, then Leah Williamson made up for some poor defending with a brilliant header and Mariona Caldentey's penalty, awarded due to Kirsty Smith's handball, had the Gunners in front just 11 minutes after West Ham had made it 3-1. The home side still had to survive an extremely late goal-mouth scramble in which Daphne van Domselaar came up with a match-winning save, allowing them to leapfrog Man City back into the Women's Super League's top three.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...