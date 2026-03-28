Arsenal women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Alessia Russo paints north London red with 22-minute hat-trick as Gunners climb to 2nd in WSL

Arsenal took the lead inside five minutes with relative ease. An in-swinging corner from Katie McCabe found Russo in acres of space, and she picked out the bottom corner with a thumping header.

Moments later, Russo doubled the hosts' advantage. Olivia Smith thought quickly to turn in space just outside the penalty area, and she slipped in a pass for Russo to knock beyond goalkeeper Lize Kop and roll into an empty net.

Spurs managed to score their first-ever WSL goal at the Emirates and equalised midway through the first half. Another fine corner was flicked on by Amanda Nilden and into the path of Cathinka Tandberg, with the last touch coming off Arsenal's Frida Maanum as it flew past Daphne van Domselaar into the net.

But that joy for the visitors was short-lived as Russo wrapped up her hat-trick on 27 minutes, with Kop passing straight to the striker to convert from close range.

Renee Slegers was able to use her riches in depth to Arsenal's benefit in the second half, with substitute Caitlin Foord adding the Gunners' fourth with a powerful strike at the near post following a deep cross from Smilla Holmberg.

Tottenham reduced the deficit back to two goals after Matilda Vinberg chested the ball into Bethany England's path, and her shot was too hot for Van Domselaar to handle.

With the final kick of the game, Stina Blackstenius raced cleared to score and add gloss to the scoreline as Arsenal rode their way to an 11th-successive win in all competitions and moved back up to second place in the WSL table after Manchester United's loss to runaway leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...