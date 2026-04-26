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Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Lyon: Olivia Smith comes up big! Gunners' record signing punishes error-strewn OL to provide slender Champions League semi-final advantage

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Arsenal will take a slender advantage into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon, after the defending European champions beat the eight-time winners 2-1 in north London on Sunday. Jule Brand had given OL an early lead but two calamitous errors in the visitors' defence proved costly, as Ingrid Engen's own goal levelled the scores up to set the scene for Olivia Smith, who had been a livewire all afternoon, to win the game late on.

These two met at this same stage 12 months ago, with Lyon able to win 2-1 on that occasion before falling to a surprisingly big 4-1 defeat on their own turf. It would allow Arsenal to reach the final, where they beat Barcelona, in a European run that was all about comebacks for the Gunners. This year, things are different. After beating Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of the quarter-finals, to progress by winning 3-2 on aggregate, the defending champions have another advantage here, though they did have to turn things around on the day after Brand broke the deadlock with 18 minutes on the clock.

Arsenal responded well to that setback, though, with Caitlin Foord sending a header just wide before half time and the chances would flow even more after the break. Smith smashed an effort into the sidenetting and forced Christiane Endler into a smart save with another, while Kim Little had a penalty given and then overturned as the Gunners turned the screw. Then, in truly unexpected fashion, the scores were levelled just before the hour, as Caldentey's low free-kick was spilled by Endler and eventually ended up in the back of the net, despite Engen's best efforts.

Lyon, who left star forward Melchie Dumornay unused on the bench as she recovers from an injury, did have their opportunities, with Korbin Shrader sending one just over the bar and Kadidiatou Diani rattling the woodwork, but the big late chances would fall to the Gunners - and when Foord couldn't convert the first, Smith would step up to pounce on another mistake at the back. Lindsey Heaps' pass was loose, Engen waited for Endler and Endler was slow off her line, allowing Arsenal's record signing to give her side the lead with seven minutes remaining.

Having trailed 2-1 at this exact point last season, only to turn it around themselves, the Gunners will take nothing for granted. There is also the fact that they have to play in the Women's Super League in three days' time, while lacking depth due to the absences of several key players. But Renee Slegers' side have put themselves in an excellent position here, as they look to continue their Champions League title defence into a second successive final.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • Leah Williamson Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Perhaps could've done better with Brand's goal, having got a big hand to it. Didn't have much to do otherwise, in truth.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    Played a key role in the attack, supporting Smith well to help make her such a threat to Lyon. Covered relatively well in defence, too, despite the firepower she had to deal with.

    Leah Williamson (6/10):

    Solid in her first game for Arsenal in six weeks. Helped keep Hegerberg quiet and was great in possession, though perhaps shouldn't have been drawn so wide as Lyon opened the scoring.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Lost some duels but generally stood up tall in her defending and was excellent in possession as she continued her strong form.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Marshalled Diani well down her side, to prevent the lively winger from having much impact. Settled with ease when shifted to centre-back for the final half hour, too.

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  • Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    Could've done much better for Lyon's goal, beaten far too easily by Brand. That was a rare blip in a good performance, though, in which she helped Arsenal assert control of the game for good spells.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Set piece deliveries were poor, though a rather unorthodox one did lead to Arsenal's equaliser. Great on the ball, to spark Arsenal into attacks regularly.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Was effective and positive with possession when she had it, while working very hard off the ball to win plenty of duels.

  • Ashley Lawrence Caitlin Foord Lyon Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Arsenal's liveliest player all game, causing all sorts of issues for Lyon's defence with her positive play, so it was fitting that her goal was the difference.

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Didn't get much in the way of chances but never stopped working at the top of the attack, with her run also playing a role in the equaliser.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    Like Smith, she was full of running and always direct when she had the opportunity to get on the ball. Probably should've scored given the chances she had, but it was still a good performance even if the end product was lacking at times.

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  • Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Replaced Williamson for the final 25 minutes and settled well, despite the disruption that can come from a sub like that. Didn't see tons of the ball but did little wrong.

    Victoria Pelova (N/A):

    On for the final five minutes.

    Frida Maanum (N/A):

    Another late sub.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Introduced in stoppage time.

    Smilla Holmberg (N/A):

    Only on for the final moment.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    With Kelly, Mead and Catley absent, her options for the starting line-up were limited, but she went all-out with it, rather than keeping some back for the bench, and that approach paid off as her side battled back to take a lead into the second leg.

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