‘We need to die on the pitch’ - William Saliba sounds brutal Premier League title message at Arsenal after seeing nine-point lead disappear

Speaking to the club's official website, the French international centre-back insisted that the current squad must leave everything on the field to prevent the campaign from fizzling out. Despite the recent slump, Saliba remains adamant that the race is far from over if the team can maintain their composure under scrutiny.

Demanding a ruthless approach from the players and staff alike, Saliba said: "I think we need to be calm. We need to die on the pitch as well, because it's now. Now we have to go, and we need everyone: the supporters, the team, the staff, everyone, because we have to do it now. After that, it's too late.

"When the season is finished, it's too late; you have to start the next season. It's now. You have to give everything and die on the pitch. Last game we wanted to win, and we didn't. But it's not finished. Now we know what we have coming, and we know what we have to do if we want to win the league. We have to start on Saturday."