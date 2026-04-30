Arsenal urged to offload 'terrible' Martin Odegaard as new captain suggested

The issues surrounding Odegaard are not limited to his form on the pitch. Persistent knee problems have plagued the midfielder throughout the 2025-26 season, limiting him to a mere 19 starts across the Premier League and the Champions League. This lack of availability has raised alarm bells, particularly in his native Norway, where there are fears that the playmaker is still being hampered by the injury that kept him out for a significant portion of the domestic campaign.

O’Hara believes these factors combined mean Arteta must look elsewhere for a creative spark in the upcoming transfer window. "I do believe that Arsenal maybe are growing away from Odegaard. Maybe they’ve got to look at a player who can come in and be that talisman. When [Eberechi] Eze came on tonight, he kept getting caught in possession. He’s done a couple of good things, but is he the world star in the number 10 role for Arsenal? I’m not sure. But Odegaard needs to up his game. He needs to buck his ideas up because he will end up falling down a pecking order. I don’t think he can be the captain anymore."