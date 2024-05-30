Quilindschy HartmanGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal targeting swoop for Arne Slot favourite at Feyenoord who admits he 'didn't really want' move to Chelsea

ArsenalQuilindschy HartmanFeyenoordEredivisiePremier LeagueTransfers

Arsenal are reportedly planning a swoop for Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman this summer after he rejected Chelsea in January.

  • Arsenal interested in Feyenoord's Hartman
  • Currently injured and January move likely
  • Rejected Chelsea during last window
