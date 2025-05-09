Arsenal open talks over new William Saliba contract as Gunners aim to ward off interest from Real Madrid amid Spanish giants' plan to sign France international for nothing
Arsenal have opened discussions with William Saliba's agent in the hope of convincing the defender to sign a contract extension.
- Saliba has two years left on his contract
- Arsenal fear Madrid could lure him away
- Talks with his representatives have begun