Arsenal's summer revolution: How signing Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle and more has put Gunners on track to end WSL title drought despite big-name departures

They will not be the last. Arsenal are primed to splash some cash on Lisa Baum, RB Leipzig's 19-year-old winger who has been the subject of interest from most of Europe's top clubs, with the Gunners the front-runners to win the race for her signature. As Spain international Salma Paralluelo chooses her next destination, with her contract at Barcelona coming to an end, the north London side remain in the mix there, too, in what would be another real statement signing.
With Mead, McCabe, Victoria Pelova, Laia Codina and Manuela Zinsberger having all left this summer as well, there's been a lot of change as Arsenal, the most successful club in the history of English women's football, try to get back on top in the domestic game. So, what do these moves mean for the Gunners in the new season as they aim to win a first Women's Super League title since 2019?