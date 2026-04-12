Arsenal striker opens door to summer exit with transfer 'desire' revealed

After returning to fitness, Jesus has registered 23 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26, playing just 855 minutes while contributing five goals and two assists. Finding himself frequently behind Kai Havertz, the emotional pull of a return to Palmeiras is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Explaining his career plans, the striker stated: “My main focus today is still Arsenal, to make things happen here, to help in the way the coach needs. Then, obviously, when the season ends, we start to think. My desire is to return to Palmeiras one day and win more titles. I’ve already felt what it’s like to win there. That’s still in me, it’s a very strong desire.”