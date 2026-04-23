Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus honestly assesses his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad

Jesus is facing an uphill battle to regain his spot in the national team as he navigates a challenging period in north London. Injuries have once again disrupted his campaign, leaving the former Manchester City man with limited rhythm and restricted minutes on the pitch. With only seven starts across 24 appearances this season, the forward’s output of five goals and two assists has left him on the periphery of Mikel Arteta’s strongest XI.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Jesus was frank about how his club form impacts his international aspirations. “I hadn’t been playing for my club, and that makes it difficult because there are other players who are playing, scoring goals, and performing. At the same time, I also have a lot of faith in myself, in my ability, in what I’ve shown,” he explained.