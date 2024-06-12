Arsenal star Declan Rice insists England have 'no excuses' for tournament failure as he sends out Euro 2024 battle cry

Getty ImagesRichard MillsArsenal star Declan Rice insists England have 'no excuses' for tournament failure as he sends out Euro 2024 battle cryDeclan RiceEuropean ChampionshipEnglandSerbiaArsenalPremier LeagueSerbia vs EnglandDeclan Rice says England have "no excuses" not to win Euro 2024 and that lifting the trophy is the only way to get over their Euro 2020 final loss.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland look to go one better than Euro 2020Rice says they have 'no excuses' at Euro 2024Winning tournament will help him get over Italy defeatArticle continues below