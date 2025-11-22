Getty Images Sport
Arsenal's stance on Antoine Semenyo transfer revealed as race hots up for Bournemouth's £65m star ahead of January window
Arsenal summer plans rule out move for Semenyo
Football.London reports the north London club are unlikely to make any major moves in the winter widow, with sporting director Andrea Berta instead looking ahead to a "record-breaking summer" come the end of the season.
While the Gunners remain compliant with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they are reportedly nearing the limits of UEFA's financial fair play limitations. The confederation's Cost Ratio Limits dictate that clubs spend a maximum of 70% of their total revenue on transfers and wages. A large ticket sale would therefore be required for Arsenal to dip into the market in the coming months.
The Gunners also appear to be happy with the makeup of their squad. A recent spate of negotiations with their incumbent stars have resulted in new contracts for notable players including William Saliba, Gabriel and David Raya, while Mikel Arteta has recently spoken over the possibility of a new deal for main man Bukayo Saka. Looking specifically at Semenyo's preferred spot on the left side of the attack, Arteta has already deployed Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in that position during the 2025/26 season.
Furthermore, recent reports on Semenyo's release clause reveal it must be triggered in the first two weeks of January, all but ruling the Gunners out of the chase.
Arsenal fan Semenyo open to any move
This report may come as something of a disappointment for the highly rated Bournemouth winger. He has been open in his support of the north London club. However, he is open to an opportunity with another big club that can offer European football.
In a 2024 interview with TheAthletic, the Ghanian said: “I am an Arsenal fan.
“I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.
"Any team that plays Champions League, Europa [League] — that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality."
Race hotting up for Semenyo
The race for Semenyo's signature already looks to be the story of the January transfer window. Reports linking Liverpool with a move for the Ghanian emerged over the past week, with the Anfield brains trust considering him an option in a winter spending spree to kick start their ailling defence of the Premier League crown.
United and Spurs could rekindle their interest from a year ago. Both clubs saw official approaches for the 26-year-old rebuffed by the Cherries.
Some pundits have even suggested Semenyo could make a move outside of the Premier League, with Troy Deeney saying the in-form winger will likely end up playing for Real Madrid during his career.
What comes next for Arsenal and Semenyo?
With mounting speculation over his future, Semenyo would likely hope to focus on his football over the coming weeks. He has experienced a small setback however. An ankle injury picked up on international duty ruling him out of Bournemouth's Premier League clash with West Ham this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 20 years when they take on Tottenham in tomorrow's north London derby. While Semenyo would provide a mid-season shot in the arm for any side, it appears the Gunners will have to make do with their current squad for the remainder of the campaign.
