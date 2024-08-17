Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: Bukayo Saka, you're the man! Gunners' starboy begins season with a bang - and Kai Havertz link-up already looks deadly

The two forwards combined to ensure the hosts, who were sloppy at times, got the job done on the opening weekend

Bukayo Saka put in a stellar performance to ensure Arsenal's bid to finally win the Premier League title got off to a solid start as they ran out 2-0 winners against Wolves in their opening game of the season. The England man was a nuisance from the beginning until the end and his efforts paid dividends as he produced a goal and an assist to power his team to three points.

The Gunners made a lively start, dominating possession but struggling to break through the deep defensive block of their opponents. With Saka and Havertz looking particularly bright in the early stages, though, it seemed only a matter of time before they would break the deadlock.

They did not have to wait too long, either, as it was the English and German forwards who linked up, with Saka sending a cross into the box for Havertz to divert home from close range after 25 minutes - and Arsenal's dominance grew in the wake of that strike.

Wolves should have been reduced to 10 men early in the second-half when Yerson Mosquera put his hand around the throat of Havertz on the ground but the defender somehow escaped punishment. From then on, there was an air of frustration around the stadium, with Wolves looking more brave and the home team being too wasteful.

Trust in Saka, then, to rise to the occasion, as he cut inside to create the space against his man and lash it into the net to make it 2-0 - fittingly, it was Havertz who played the ball to him in return of the earlier favour.

