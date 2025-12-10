Arsenal player ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Arsenal player ratings vs Club Brugge: Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli stunners keep Gunners perfect in Champions League

It's fair to say that not even Arsenal fans were convinced by the club's decision to pay Chelsea £50 million for Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window - but it's starting to look like a masterstroke, with the winger having produced another stellar performance on the game's grandest stage in Wednesday's Champions League win over Club Brugge.

Just a few weeks after opening his account for the Gunners in the 3-1 defeat of Bayern Munich, Madueke helped himself to a double in a 3-0 victory in Belgium - thus becoming the first player to ever score his first three goals for the north Londoners in the European Cup.

His first effort was a stunner, too, with Madueke showing terrific strength to hold off one challenger and barge past another before rifling a shot into the back of the Brugge net via the underside of the crossbar. The England international's second strike was far more straightforward, as he was completely unmarked and only two yards out when he got his head on the end of a delightful cross from Martin Zubimendi.

Perhaps inspired by what Madueke was producing on the opposite flank, Gabriel Martinelli decided to leave his stamp on the game with a stunning strike of his own after a fortuitous break of the ball on the left wing and, in truth, the visitors could have added even more goals during the closing stages of what proved an ultimately facile win.

GOAL rates all of the Arsenal players on show at the Jan Breydel Stadium as the Gunners made it six wins from six games in this season's Champions League...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    One second-half save wasn't particularly convincing but the Spaniard will be delighted with his latest shut-out, as he was called into action a lot more than usual.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Always looking to get forward, particularly in the first half, and also played his part in Arsenal keeping a commendable clean sheet against a dangerous counter-attacking team.

    Christian Norgaard (6/10):

    With Arsenal shorn of the services of several players, Arteta opted to deploy the Dane as a centre-back in Belgium and while he picked up a booking for a tactical foul, the defensive midfield did well for the most part.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    A solid showing from the Ecuadorian, who defended well and also twice went close to scoring before being brought off midway through the second half.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (5/10):

    Carlos Forbs caused the England international all sorts of problems during the first half but he looked a lot more comfortable after the break.

    Midfield

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Very bright early on and nearly scored at one point but the Norwegian was once again quietly efficient rather than overtly influential before his 71st-minute withdrawal.

    Martin Zubimendi (8/10):

    Another dynamic display from one of Arsenal's best players so far this season. The Basque got through plenty of work in midfield, kept the ball moving and also contributed two assists, the second of which was a cross from the left wing that was just begging to be converted.

    Mikel Merino (5/10):

    An unusually underwhelming outing from the Spaniard, who surprisingly offered little in attack and was relatively poor in possession. 

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (8/10):

    Starting ahead of Bukayo Saka, Madueke broke the deadlock with a sensational solo strike that his compatriot would have been proud of - before showing good goalscoring instincts to get on the end of Zubimendi's cross. Those of us who doubted his worth to Arsenal are being made to eat our words!

    Viktor Gyokeres (4/10):

    A painfully ineffective performance from the expensive Swedish striker, who never looked like scoring and touched the ball just 12 times before being hauled off just after the hour mark.

    Gabriel Martinelli (8/10):

    An absolute livewire down the left wing, the Brazilian tormented his marker throughout and capped a dynamic display with a stunning right-footed strike into the top corner. Fair to say that Martinelli is back to his best.

    Subs & Manager

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Replaced Hincapie with half an hour to go and slotted seamlessly into the back four.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Made his long-awaited return to action and looked lively, hitting the bar with a thumping late strike. Gyokeres has competition for the central striking berth!

    Ethan Nwaneri (6/10):

    Brought on with less than 20 minutes to go and saw a couple of good efforts saved in injury time.

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    Part of a double substitution with Nwaneri but didn't make that much of an impact.

    Marli Salmon (N/A):

    The 16-year-old came on for White in the 81st minute to make his first appearance at senior level.

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    Made excellent use of arguably the strongest squad in Europe, as Arsenal maintained their perfect record in this season's Champions League by sweeping aside a team that had previously held Barcelona to a 3-3 draw.

