Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Set-Piece FC won't be denied! William Saliba and Jurrien Timber prove deadly from dead balls while David Raya heroics help Gunners keep title charge on track

Almost inevitably, both of the Gunners' goals came from corners. William Saliba bagged the first, with the France international getting on the end of a header back across the Chelsea six-yard box from his fellow centre-back, Gabriel Magalhaes.

Funnily enough, the Gunners also scored Chelsea's goal from a corner, as Piero Hincapie got under an in-swinger from Reece James and unintentionally deflected the ball past Robert Sanchez.

Arsenal were not to be denied, though, and Jurrien Timber nodded home a Declan Rice delivery in the 66th minute. The winning goal came very much against the run of play, but whatever chance Chelsea had of turning the match around ended when Pedro Neto stupidly got himself sent off for picking up two avoidable yellow cards.

GOAL rates all of the Arsenal players at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta's set-piece specialists took another small but significant step towards the title...