Arsenal player ratings vs Southampton: Bukayo Saka is truly priceless! Gunners winger rips Saints apart to help sloppy hosts get out of jail

The Gunners fought back from a goal behind to ensure they entered the international break within striking distance of league leaders Liverpool

Bukayo Saka scored one and set up the other two as Arsenal survived a scare against lowly Southampton, fighting back from a goal behind to claim a 3-1 win and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Despite a fast start, Arsenal were unable to break the visitors down in the first half and a shock looked on the cards early in the second when Cameron Archer fired the away side in front.

But Kai Havertz levelled things up quickly, thumping in an excellent finish which saw him equal Robin van Persie's record of scoring in seven successive games at Emirates Stadium.

Saka, who set up the German for the equaliser, then produced a wonderful cross for substitute Gabriel Martinelli to volley in at the back post on 68 minutes.

And the England international put the gloss on another wonderful performance late on when he fizzed a low finish beyond Aaron Ramsdale to seal all three points for Mikel Arteta's side.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...