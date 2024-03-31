Arsenal player ratings vs Man City: Gabriel gobbles up Erling Haaland as Declan Rice and Ben White help keep champions at bay

Liverpool were the big winners as the Gunners played out a goalless draw with the Premier League holders at the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal finally ended their Etihad Stadium hoodoo as they produced a resilient display to frustrate Manchester City and earn a 0-0 draw. The result saw Mikel Arteta's side miss out on the chance to return to top spot in the Premier League following Liverpool's win over Brighton earlier in the afternoon, but the Arsenal boss will be delighted by the performance his side produced at a ground where they had failed to earn a single point since 2016.

Gabriel Magalhaes was superb as the visitors completely shut out City, who had last failed to score a goal at home in the league way back in October 2021.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Etihad Stadium...