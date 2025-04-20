Arsenal player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Mikel Arteta needs to protect Bukayo Saka! Winger shines despite suffering a kicking as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli see off 10-man Tractor Boys

The Gunners eased to victory at Portman Road to delay Liverpool's title coronation for at least a few more days

Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka were among the stars as Arsenal romped to a 4-0 win over 10-man Ipswich Town in Suffolk.

The Gunners dominated proceedings right from the off, and could have taken the lead in the sixth minute when Bukayo Saka squared the ball to Leandro Trossard after a neat one-two with Martin Odegaard, but the Belgian took a touch instead of shooting first time, and his close-range effort was then blocked.

Trossard made amends a few minutes later, though, with a Saka pass taking a touch off Odegaard before falling at the former Brighton man's feet, and he managed to steer home a low shot despite being closely marked by two Ipswich defenders in the box. Arsenal then almost made it two when Saka floated over a deep corner, but a flying Mikel Merino headed over from barely two yards out.

The visitors didn't have to wait long for another goal, though, as Gabriel Martinelli finished off a typically fluid move after more good work from Saka down the right, with Merino producing a classy flick to find the Brazilian.

Ipswich's task was then made even more difficult when Leif Davis was sent off for a horror tackle on Saka, who was able to play on despite feeling studs rake down on his Achilles. Merino sent Saka through on goal moments later, but the England international missed the chance to rub salt in Ipswich's wounds as he shot well wide of the far post.

Mikel Arteta's side continued to dominate at the start of the second half, with Odegaard going close to a third, while Ipswich created their first meaningful opening 55 minutes in, as George Hirst cut into the box from the right, but his strike just flew past the post.

Saka then went off, still feeling the effects of Davis' challenge, but the loss of their star winger didn't halt Arsenal's momentum. Trossard doubled his account in the 70th minute with another poacher's strike after being teed up by Declan Rice just outside the six-yard box to put the game beyond all doubt. There was still time for one more, too, as substitute Ethan Nwaneri marked an impressive cameo with a deflected goal to round off a comprehensive victory.

The result ensures that Arsenal delay Liverpool's title party for at least a few more days and put some distance between themselves and the rest of the top-four chasers.

