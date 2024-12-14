Arsenal player ratings vs Everton: More questions for Mikel Arteta! Gunners frustrated again as Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz fail to spark against Toffees

The Gunners' attack had another off day as they dropped more points in the Premier League title race

Arsenal's title chances took another major blow as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the contest, but struggled to break down the visitors' resolute defence on a day which saw them drop two valuable points for the second successive weekend in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard went closest to breaking the deadlock for the Gunners, but both were denied by fine saves from Jordan Pickford either side of half-time.

The goalless draw will only lead to more questions about the Arsenal attack ahead of the January transfer window, with many feeling reinforcements are essential if they are to have any chance of chasing down Liverpool in the title race.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...