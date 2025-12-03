Mikel Merino Arsenal Brentford 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Mikel Merino is at it again! Stand-in striker steps up once more while Ben White offers reminder of his talents as rotated Gunners hold on for victory

Mikel Merino was the hero yet again for Arsenal, picking up a goal and an assist as the Premier League leaders saw off a stubborn Brentford side 2-0 at the Emirates to restore their five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City. The Spain international, still playing as Mikel Arteta's makeshift striker, scored a fine header early on to open the scoring and then set up substitute Bukayo Saka in the closing stages to wrap up a crucial win for the Gunners.

Arteta took the opportunity to make some changes following Sunday's draw at Chelsea, with Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Ben White coming in for Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber. And it was Madueke and White who combined superbly to set up Merino for the opening goal, with the Spaniard smartly heading home the former's cross at the near post.

Gabriel Martinelli had a chance to double Arsenal's lead before half-time but fired over, while at the other end David Raya produced a wonderful point blank save to tip Kevin Schade's header onto the crossbar. 

Arsenal had to endure some nervy moments in the second half as Brentford looked for a leveller, but they made sure of the win late on when Saka - who had replaced Madueke - finished off Merino's pass to restore Arsenal's five-point advantage at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (8/10):

    Outstanding save to tip Schade's point-blank header onto the bar and his handling was good throughout.

    Ben White (8/10):

    Back in the starting XI and reminded everyone just how good he is in the first half. Excellent down the right, linked up really well with Madueke. Lovely assist for Merino's early goal.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Arsenal's latest injury victim. Forced off before half-time after an awkward landing.

    Piero Hincapie (7/10):

    Solid enough. Coped pretty well with the pace and direct style of the Brentford attack.

    Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

    A typically strong showing, popping up all over the pitch. Did well defensively and almost scored late on.

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    Calm and steady as always. Just kept things ticking over nicely.

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Made some driving runs into the box and was so close to providing a great assist for Madueke before Henry's last ditch block. Limped off late on with what Arsenal will hope was cramp.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Positive signs on his first start since his return. Heavily involved, linked up well down the right and looked fit. Important minutes as he looks to get back to his top level.

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (7/10):

    Really lively when on the ball in the first half and caused Henry so many problems. Lovely flick to release White in the build up to the early goal. Set-piece delivery needs work though. Faded after half-time.

    Mikel Merino (8/10):

    Brilliant centre-forward play to open the scoring. The run and header were superb. Good display, covered so much ground and added an assist for Saka late on.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Fired one shot over in the first half. Willing runner, but was on the fringes of things before being replaced by Eze.

    Subs & Manager

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Replaced the injured Mosquera at centre-back in the first half. Solid.

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Made sure of the points in stoppage time from Merino's pass. 

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Saw quite a bit of the ball, but Brentford dealt with him well.

    Viktor Gyokeres (N/A):

    On for the closing stages.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Made some changes to give some players a rest. Unlucky that Mosquera picked up an injury which forced Timber on early.

