'What can you do?' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Son Heung-min admission after Tottenham star's potentially title-defining miss vs Man City as he uses Michael Jordan analogy
Mikel Arteta voiced his thoughts on Son Heung-Min's potential title-defining miss against Manchester City using a heartfelt Michael Jordan analogy.
- Son missed a one-on-one chance vs City
- His miss has had huge ramifications in the title race
- Arteta is not miffed with the South Korean