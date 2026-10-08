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Adhe Makayasa

Arsenal starlet Max Dowman receives three Guinness World Records after making history for Mikel Arteta's side

M. Dowman
Arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman has officially received three Guinness World Records certificates following his remarkable breakthrough into the senior squad under Mikel Arteta. The England youth international has rewritten the record books across domestic and continental competitions, cementing his status as one of Europe's premier rising talents.

  • Historic milestones cement prodigy's rise

    The Hale End graduate has received prestigious global accolades after rewriting the record books since breaking into the Gunners' senior ranks. Having already agreed professional terms ahead of his 17th birthday, the teenager cemented his status as the youngest player in Champions League history during a 3-0 victory at Slavia Prague in November 2025. That European milestone complements domestic records as both the youngest goalscorer and champion in Premier League history.


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    Record authority hails generational talent

    Those historic achievements have earned the versatile forward a headline spot among the organisation's celebrated 'Class of '27'. Paying tribute to the teenager's unprecedented rise, Tom Beckerlegge, Senior Editor of Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027, remarked: "The youngest player on our list, Max sums up what the Class of '27 is all about. To have already achieved three Guinness World Records titles before turning 17 is extraordinary, and his story captures exactly why this generation of players is so exciting."

  • Global edition celebrates future stars

    Beckerlegge added that the teenager's rapid emergence personifies modern football's relentless momentum and the arrival of an exceptional generation: "Football never stands still. Records are broken, new stars emerge and every season brings fresh moments of genius that light up the game. The Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027 celebrates all of that - from the biggest stars in world football to the young players whose stories are only just beginning."

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    Injuries present opportunity for Dowman

    Dowman is now in line for an elevated role in Arteta's forward line following injuries to Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis. This weekend's clash against Leeds United carries fond memories for the teenager, who made his senior debut in a 5-0 rout against the same opponents at Emirates Stadium in August 2025. A clinical brace in the League Cup last month further strengthens his case to add to 15 competitive outings for the club.

Premier League
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