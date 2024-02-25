Arsenal goal 2023-24 Martin OdegaardGetty
Harry Sherlock

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reveals tactical tweaks that inspired Gunners' comfortable win over Newcastle

ArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs Newcastle UnitedMartin Oedegaard

Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard has revealed the tactical tweaks that led to the club's comfortable 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

  • Gunners won comfortably at Emirates
  • Lost 1-0 to Porto in midweek but bounced back
  • Skipper reveals tactical tweaks that inspired win

