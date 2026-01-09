AFP
Arsenal line up £60m swoop for Newcastle ace ahead of summer move but face battle with Man City
Gunners want Livramento
Per The Sun, Arsenal are lining up a potential summer move for Livramento. The Newcastle right-back has become a key member of Eddie Howe's squad at St James' Park, making 18 appearances in all competitions. The defender's contract expires in 2028 and the Magpies will have far less negotiating power this summer, having demanded around £60m for Livramento in the summer. The 23-year-old's performances in the north east have seen him become an England international, earning three caps, and he will hope to be included in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Man City also interested
The Gunners face serious competition from Manchester City, as they have held a long-term interest in the former Southampton ace. Livramento joined the club in 2023 from the Saints in a £30m deal and the Magpies are likely to make a major profit on the ace.
He revealed in November, after a comeback from a long-term lay-off, that there have yet to be any negotiations over a new deal.
He said: “That's nothing that I'm in control of. I leave that to my dad, to my agent. For me, I've been out for seven weeks. I've been working really hard to come back and obviously help the team.
“I'm very happy with how I've played (against Man City). That's my focus, staying where I'm at now. That's always been my focus. Helping the team as much as I can.”
Eddie Howe praised him at the time, adding: “Tino, who had stayed with us (over the international break) and had done a lot of hard work.
“I thought, physically, he looked unbelievable today considering he had seven weeks out. A really high level performance against a really dangerous opponent.”
Livramento's international hopes
Livramento has revealed he has held talks with England boss Tuchel amid claims the German sees his future at left-back.
The Newcastle ace said: “He spoke to me when I first got injured. Obviously, I've worked a bit with him at Chelsea and we have a good relationship.
“Also, I spoke a bit with Anthony Barry. They're people who keep in touch with me and I really do appreciate that. It's an easy thing to not talk to someone when they're out and they're not playing. I think that shows the people that both of them are.”
He added: “I just need to focus on getting back and playing as much as I can.
“You only get called up for England if you’re playing well at club level. That’s what I want to do. Play as much as I can in a Newcastle shirt.”
What comes next?
Newcastle play Bournemouth in an all-Premier League FA Cup third round tie this weekend. Howe's side are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. They then play Manchester City in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, before facing league strugglers Wolves in their return to top-flight action.
