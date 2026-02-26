Getty
'When has it been a tricky game?' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry trolls rivals Tottenham after north London derby win & claims Igor Tudor has 'massive job' to avoid relegation
Henry has given his take on Spurs after his beloved Arsenal beat their north London rivals 4-1 at the Spurs stadium. They have now won four consecutive games at the home of their bitter rivals, and Henry insists the stadium has never been one to hold any fear for the Gunners.
He told Betway: "When has it been a tricky game since they moved to the new stadium? People wanted to make it a tricky game, but as far as I’m concerned, Arsenal have often gone there with a point to prove and we’ve won.
"I know that being 2-0 up against Wolves and drawing the game 2-2 felt like losing, and we did lose two points. But I’ve always said that the season is very long. I wasn’t super sad after Wolverhampton and I’m not super happy after beating Tottenham.
"We needed to win, but when you look at our history recently with Tottenham, we have won our last four games there. I’m more concerned about Chelsea at home, personally."
"What I liked against Spurs, and what I haven’t seen for a little while, is that being ahead doesn’t mean you have to sit back and let the opposition have the ball. We stayed high, putting pressure on, and even in the 96th minute Martinelli was chasing to get the ball back. I don’t want to be in front of my box, like against Wolves at 2-0. At 2-1 against Spurs, it felt like the game was over. It felt secure."
Tudor's test
Interim manager Tudor oversaw his first game against the Gunners, but must now lift his charges if they are to avoid the impending threat of relegation.
Henry, though, believes he faces a massive challenge to do so, having played with him at Juventus, adding: "I played with Igor at Juventus, and I know his style. You’re not going to judge him in the next two or three games, but he doesn’t have a lot of time to put points on the board. That wasn’t the easiest game to start.
"It’s going to be a massive job. He’s going to look at who can play, what he likes to do and how he can put his identity and philosophy in. Usually when you want to stay up, home games are your safety net, but they have struggled to win at home for a few years now.
"We’ll see what’s going to happen."
Spurs' challenges
Former Spurs star Jamie Redknapp, the son of ex-manager Harry, has insisted the club have had a "personality bypass", as they have thus far failed to win a league game in 2026.
Asked if they were in danger of falling through the trapdoor into the Championship, he said: “Of course they are, they’ve not won a game in 2026. They’ve been horrendous. It’s a team devoid of personality, they’ve had a personality bypass.
“Do I think they’re going to stay up? Yes, but what am I basing it on? Absolutely nothing. I’m not basing it on any facts, I just feel probably because it’s Tottenham they’ll stay up,” Redknapp confessed. "But they’ve got to show character. He needs to find results quickly because they’ve obviously in a really bad way. But I do think they will find something and just keep themselves up. But it can’t carry on every year, this."
What comes next?
Spurs play Fulham next, and then face another London derby against Crystal Palace. Tudor desperately needs to pick up points before they head to Anfield to face Liverpool.
