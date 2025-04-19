'I would never apologise' - Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg calls out former team-mate Martin Keown for saying sorry to Ruud van Nistelrooy over infamous fiery clash with ex-Man Utd striker R. van Nistelrooy Manchester United Arsenal Premier League Leicester

Freddie Ljungberg believes his former Arsenal team-mate Martin Keown should not have apologised to Ruud van Nistelrooy over the fiery clash of 2003.