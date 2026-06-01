AFP
Revealed: Fee Arsenal will accept for Gabriel Jesus - with Brazilian striker one of four senior stars the Gunners are ready to sell in summer transfer window
Jesus leading potential summer departures
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have set a surprisingly low valuation for Jesus as they prepare for a significant squad shake-up. The Brazilian striker, who is 29 and has been considering British citizenship, will be allowed to leave north London if a suitor submits an offer in excess of £18m. His departure would mark a major shift in Arteta's attacking options as the club looks for more clinical reinforcements.
It is not just Jesus who could be heading for the exit. Long-term servants Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White are also on the list of players who could depart if significant bids arrive. Arteta is keen to avoid stagnation, and with the club's revenue expected to reach nearly £770m - boosted by over £300m in TV money - the manager is pushing the Kroenke family to invest even further into the first-team squad.
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Arteta demands ambitious recruitment drive
Speaking after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Arteta made it clear that the club cannot afford to stand still. "We start to make some very important decisions if we want to reach another level," the Spaniard explained. "And we're going to have to show that ambition because we are more than capable of doing it, but it's going to demand to be very, very ambitious, very fast and very smart."
The Gunners boss is reportedly targeting four key areas for improvement: the left side of his attack, a new number nine, a right-back, and additional depth in central midfield. The goal is to follow the old Liverpool mantra of "fixing the roof while the sun is shining," ensuring the squad remains competitive even as domestic rivals begin their own rebuilding projects.
Searching for new stars in Spain and the Prem
Arsenal are casting a wide net in their search for talent, with Real Madrid's 19-year-old defender Victor Valdepenas emerging as a serious target for the backline. Closer to home, the club has discussed moves for Newcastle duo Tino Livramento and Sandro Tonali, though both players would command massive fees. Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi are also under consideration by the recruitment team.
There is also the intriguing situation regarding Marcus Rashford at Barcelona. While the forward wants to stay under Hansi Flick, his entourage reportedly believes Arsenal would be a prime destination should financial constraints force the England international out. Meanwhile, the club faces a battle with Manchester United over West Ham's Mateus Fernandes and Leicester City's 16-year-old sensation Jeremy Monga.
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Jesus seeks english transfer
Jesus is open to continuing his career in the Premier League next season, refusing to rule out a move to another English top-flight club in his pursuit of regular first-team minutes. After a campaign of limited involvement, the 29-year-old former Manchester City forward is prioritising a role where he can become an attacking focal point once again. A major driving force behind his desire to stay in England is the historic opportunity to surpass former Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino’s 82-goal record; Jesus is currently just four goals away from becoming the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in Premier League history.
Beyond the sporting merits, remaining in the United Kingdom offers significant administrative benefits, as staying in England ensures the forward receives his British citizenship later this year. This milestone carries immense weight for both the player and his potential suitors; securing citizenship would allow Jesus to be registered as a home-grown player in future squad lists. This status is highly valuable to Premier League recruitment departments navigating strict squad registration rules, adding another lucrative layer of incentive for Jesus to find a new project within the league rather than moving abroad.