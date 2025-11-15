Getty Images Sport
'Sent my head to Mars' - Arsenal fans left livid as Gabriel limps off with groin issue during Brazil's international friendly with Senegal at the Emirates
Gabriel added to Arsenal injury list
The Gunners already have a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli all missing in recent weeks. Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly returned to north London after picking up an injury while training with the Italian national team, he will miss their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Norway as a result.
Gabriel looks to be the latest player heading for the treatment table, which is terrible news for the north London club ahead of three crucial games after the international break.
Arsenal fans react to Gabriel injury
The sight of their most valuable defender exiting the pitch during an international friendly in their ground inevitably drew fiery reactions from the Arsenal faithful son social media.
One non-plussed fan, Jadinho97, wrote on X: "Gabriel getting injured on international duty at the Emirates has sent my head to Mars."
Edduizy posted: "Gabriel off injured for Brazil in yet another useless friendly."
Another X user, @sakamvent asked: "What is the point of international breaks? Calafiori and Gabriel are now injured, just when we thought we would catch a bit of break with injuries they start to pile up again."
LongJeff called the incident, "horrific horrible news."
BiancaKG had a more selfish reaction when she posted: "Gabriel getting injured doesn't bode well for my FPL Team."
Ever-present Gabriel the foundation of Arsenal's success
The handwringing of angry Arsenal fans is understandable. Gabriel has played every minute of the Gunners' Premier League campaign so far this season, and has appeared in all four of their Champions League fixtures too. When Gabriel has featured this term, Arsenal have conceded just five times, while the Brazilian has also chipped in two goals of his own going forward.
Arsenal's upcoming fixtures — Gabriel out for north London derby?
The suspected injury could not come at a worse time for Mikel Arteta's side. First up after the international break, the Gunners take on their north London rivals Tottenham on November 23. That hellacious affair is quickly followed by a marquee matchup against Harry Kane's Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are undefeated this term, winning sixteen straight games to kick off their 2025/26 term. A massive week for the title hopeful's season concludes with another London derby, this time against third-placed Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge.
With a lengthening injury list, no player will be more crucial to these tricky fixtures than the totemic Brazilian. Arsenal fans will be hoping against hope that Gabriel was taken off as a precaution, and that he can feature in this upcoming gauntlet of games.
