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Two Arsenal fans arrested for 'pretending to be stewards' in attempt to gain access to Crystal Palace for Premier League trophy lift
Supporters detained over security ruse
Two Arsenal supporters were arrested on Sunday afternoon for impersonating stewards during the Gunners' win at Selhurst Park. Desperate to witness the historic post-match trophy presentation, the men, aged 35 and 37, donned high-visibility jackets to infiltrate the stadium. They were intercepted by genuine matchday staff at the turnstiles and immediately detained by police, following strict club warnings regarding away fans attempting to hijack home tickets.
- AFP
Metropolitan Police issue fraud caution
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the individuals faced swift legal consequences after their deceptive stadium entry strategy was foiled at the gates. A statement from the Met Police said: “Two men, aged 35 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. This is after stewards at Selhurst Park stopped two men attempting to gain entry to the stadium on Sunday, 24 May. They were taken to custody by officers and have since been cautioned.”
Title celebrations marred by arrests
While the stadium incident was dealt with swiftly, significantly larger public order challenges unfolded simultaneously back in north London as thousands of fans gathered. A Met Police spokesperson said, via MyLondon: "Officers were deployed around the Emirates Stadium and local area on Sunday, 24 May, as large crowds gathered to celebrate Arsenal winning the Premier League.
"Prior to the evening we’d worked closely with Arsenal and our emergency service partners to ensure a plan was in place to manage the expected crowds. At around 6pm we put cordons in place to prevent further people entering the vicinity of the stadium. This was to prevent overcrowding and keep people in the area safe.
"While the evening largely passed without incident, we made 17 arrests in the vicinity of the stadium for various offences including affray, being drunk and disorderly and assault on an emergency worker."
- AFP
Sanctions loom amid security reviews
Palace are expected to enforce severe internal penalties, having previously warned: "Any supporter found sharing a ticket will be banned from buying a season ticket or membership next season."
For the Metropolitan Police and club security operations, these incidents will prompt extensive safety reviews regarding high-vis protocol ahead of upcoming fixtures.