Getty Images Sport
'Everyone's terrified!' - Arsenal fan KSI backs Gunners to end Premier League title hoodoo despite rivals 'hating everything' about Mikel Arteta's side
Rivals fear 'social media carnage' if Arsenal win
Appearing on Beast Mode On, the Sidemen star offered a passionate assessment of Arsenal’s standing in English football. With the Gunners currently in the thick of a title race, KSI suggested that the animosity directed towards the club stems from a fear of what might happen if they actually cross the line in first place with Arteta's men leading the charge with a four-point lead at the top of the table.
"I honestly think every team hates us," KSI declared. "You hate us. You hate the fans with Arsenal. You hate everything to do with Arsenal. It's like the idea of us winning a Premier League title scares everyone."
According to the influencer, the prospect of Arsenal ending their drought, stretching back to the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04, is a nightmare scenario for opposition supporters. He predicted that the celebrations would dominate the digital landscape, warning that rivals are "terrified of the scenes that they're going to witness."
"Social media is just going to be all Arsenal. And it's going to be carnage," he laughed. "I'm going to be out there. All my friends are going to be out there. All my Arsenal fans are friends all out there."
- AFP
Arteta 'learning on the job' like Pep Guardiola
While his backing for the team is unwavering, KSI also touched on the pressure facing manager Arteta. When asked if the Spaniard’s job should be on the line if they fail to win the league, KSI rejected the idea of sacking him but acknowledged the high stakes.
"I wouldn't say it's his time to go, but I'd be very, very, very angry [if Arsenal don’t win the league]," he admitted.
He went on to praise Arteta’s development, drawing comparisons to the managerial tree of Pep Guardiola. KSI noted that, like his mentor at Manchester City, Arteta is "learning on the job" and evolving with every campaign.
"Sort of like Pep," KSI explained. "He's been in the game for a very long time and he's obviously done very, very well... He's like birthed all these other managers from Arteta to [Vincent] Kompany, [Enzo] Maresca. But with Arteta, he definitely needs to win something."
The key difference this season, according to KSI, is the improvement in squad management. He highlighted that Arteta is no longer "running Saka into the ground," a criticism often levelled at the manager in previous years, and credited the improved rotation for keeping the team fresh.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Watch the interview
Patience urged for new signings
The interview also saw KSI defend summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, who has faced scrutiny during his debut season in England. The YouTuber urged fans to be "smart" and temper their expectations, reminding them that adaptation to the Premier League is rarely instant.
"Someone like Gyokeres, this is his first season, you know? Not everyone flies on their first season," KSI argued. "I think everyone always expects results instantly. And it's just not how it is. Like you've got to work with the team. You've got to work with the manager."
He pointed to the "great depth" in the squad as a reason for optimism, suggesting that "everything should work in our favour" this year.
- Getty Images Sport
Rice leads the charge with 'passionate' displays
Ultimately, KSI’s belief in this year’s title charge is fuelled by the work ethic of the players. He singled out record-signing Declan Rice as the embodiment of the team’s desire, praising the midfielder for his relentless running stats and commitment to the cause.
"The players are killing it. They're all smashing and you can see they're passionate," he said. "Especially someone like Rice, you can see how hard he works, you know, running back and forth. Bro has run like 10km plus a game. He's just on it."
From the backline to the forwards, KSI believes the squad is "busting a gut" to show the fanbase what the title means to them. While he conceded that "anything can happen" in the "hardest league in the world," referencing shock results involving Wolves and Manchester United, the overall mood remains one of defiance. If Arsenal do pull it off, the warning is clear: expect absolute carnage.
Advertisement