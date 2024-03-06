Roy Keane 2024Getty
Arsenal fan charged with assault for alleged headbutt on Man Utd legend Roy Keane during heated clash at Emirates Stadium

ArsenalManchester UnitedPremier League

An Arsenal supporter has been charged with assault for allegedly headbutting Manchester United legend Roy Keane last year.

  • Arsenal fan confronted Keane after match
  • Alleged to have headbutted ex-Man Utd star
  • Will appear in court to face assault charge

