Why England stars Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke & Eberechi Eze will miss Arsenal’s next game - as Premier League champions prepare for title defence in 2026-27

Arsenal's reigning Premier League champions will begin their physical preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 domestic campaign severely short-handed across the squad. According to Football London, the club’s core English contingent – comprising Saka, Rice, Madueke, and Eze – are officially sidelined for the summer opener due to their ongoing international commitments in North America.

Under rigid internal player-welfare protocols, any international star is automatically granted a non-negotiable three-week rest period following the conclusion of their World Cup campaign. Because England have successfully punched their ticket to the quarter-finals, this mandatory holiday bracket will overlap with the club’s initial summer travel itinerary.