Former Arsenal director Edu ALREADY under threat at Nottingham Forest amid tumultuous first season working with ruthless Evangelos Marinakis

The primary catalyst for Edu’s precarious position appears to be the complete collapse of his relationship with Espirito Santo at the start of the season. According to the report, the pair were "barely on speaking terms" shortly after Edu’s arrival, a breakdown in communication that is now viewed as the major factor behind Nuno’s dismissal in September after just three games.

The tension between the boardroom and the dugout was palpable. Shortly before his exit, Nuno hinted at the internal civil war, stating: "I think everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality."

The rift was caused by a fundamental clash over recruitment. While Edu arrived with a specific vision for the squad, it reportedly contradicted the desires of the manager and the existing recruitment team. The power struggle became toxic, and while Edu ultimately won the battle with Nuno’s departure, the war has left the squad disjointed and the sporting director exposed to criticism.

