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Arsenal agree deal for Ethan Nwaneri as midfielder nears Dortmund loan
Dortmund swoop for Nwaneri
Nwaneri has officially joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan after Arsenal signed off on the transfer early on Tuesday. According to the Evening Standard, the German side intensified their pursuit of Nwaneri after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Nwaneri flew to Germany to undergo a medical and complete the move, which does not include any obligation or option for Borussia Dortmund to make the deal permanent next summer. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, but Arsenal decided another temporary departure was necessary as Nwaneri remains unlikely to secure regular first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta this campaign.
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First-team chances at Arsenal
Nwaneri made his historic debut against Brentford in September 2022, but competition in the centre of midfield has become fierce. Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, and Bruno Guimaraes have created significant roadblocks to regular senior minutes. Arteta recently addressed the situation, acknowledging that Nwaneri "needs to play football", adding that "certain players" may need to leave this summer.
Borussia Dortmund view Nwaneri as a high-calibre option to fill their creative void. Nwaneri will wear the No18 shirt for Borussia Dortmund and could face a swift reunion with Arsenal during the league phase of the Champions League.
Deadline day departures
Under UEFA rules, players on loan are fully eligible to face their parent clubs, meaning Nwaneri could line up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 24. Nwaneri is actually the third player to seal a move away from Arsenal on Deadline Day.
Arsenal announced that Gabriel Jesus has joined Barcelona in a deal that could reach £12.9 million including add-ons. Furthermore, Fabio Vieira has rejoined Hamburg, where Vieira spent last season on loan, for a fee of £7.7m. Arsenal have reportedly included sell-on clauses in the respective deals for Jesus and Vieira as the club continue to restructure the squad.
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What comes next?
Nwaneri will immediately integrate into the first-team training sessions at Borussia Dortmund to prepare for their upcoming Bundesliga fixtures. The midfielder hopes to replicate the success of other English talents in Germany and secure consistent playing time.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will focus on integrating their new signings and preparing for the congested domestic calendar, content that Nwaneri is gaining vital experience abroad.
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