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Odegaard and Havertz strike as Arsenal come from behind to beat Chelsea in London derby
Gunners respond to early shock
Reigning champions Arsenal delivered a champion's response on Sunday, rallying from an early setback to claim victory over big-spending Chelsea in an electric London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Xabi Alonso's side had shocked the home crowd within two minutes when £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers volleyed home after Arsenal failed to deal with Reece James' dangerous free-kick.
However, Chelsea's dream start was quickly overshadowed by their ongoing defensive issues. Heading into the clash without a clean sheet in 18 consecutive Premier League matches, Alonso's men were pushed back and forced to absorb relentless Arsenal pressure as the opening half unfolded.
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Havertz haunts former club
Arsenal's relentless pressure finally paid off midway through the first half. After Emiliano Martinez made a fine save to deny Bukayo Saka, and both Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana produced vital defensive blocks, the Gunners found their equaliser in the 25th minute. Kai Havertz came back to haunt his former club, beating Martinez at his near post with a precise finish.
Despite being pegged back, Chelsea - who spent nearly £350m in the summer transfer window - came agonizingly close to restoring their lead before half-time. James tested David Raya with a stinging effort from range, before Pedro Neto rattled the post following a brilliant individual run.
Odegaard provides the decisive blow
The defining moment arrived shortly after the restart through Arsenal's inspirational captain. Martin Odegaard sealed the victory in the 50th minute, showing cool composure to latch onto Havertz's clever dummy and slot past Martinez - marking the Norwegian's second goal in three Premier League appearances this season.
Chelsea refused to go down without a fight, throwing everything forward in the dying minutes to snatch a point. Substitute Estevao thought he had restored parity right at the death, only for Raya to produce a breathtaking fingertip save to preserve Arsenal's lead and secure all three points.
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Looking ahead to Europe and upcoming league fixtures
The victory moves Arsenal level on nine points with leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Arteta's side now turn their attention to European duty as they travel to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to domestic action with a trip to face Sunderland on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Chelsea sit fourth in the standings with six points from their opening three fixtures. The Blues will be looking to bounce back when they host newly promoted Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
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