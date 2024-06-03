Thierry Henry France U21 2023Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Revealed: Arsenal & Chelsea blocked players from being called up for France Olympics squad as coach Thierry Henry reveals he had 'so many rejections'

France coach Thierry Henry revealed that he had "many rejections" with Arsenal & Chelsea blocking several players from participating in the Olympics.

  • PL Giants not willing to release players for the Olympics
  • Henry frustrated with so many rejections
  • Will also miss Kylian Mbappe at the Paris Games
