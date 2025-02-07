Trouble for Arsenal! Gunners braced for transfer approach from Real Madrid for Premier League star but will force La Liga champions to fork out mammoth fee to land their 'top priority' this summer
Real Madrid have reportedly made an Arsenal star a 'priority' transfer target this summer but they will need to fork out a mammoth fee for him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid eye Arsenal star
- Eye 'priority' transfer target
- Will need to pay mammoth fee for him