Arsenal defender Ben White set to perform huge U-turn and make himself available for England duty when Thomas Tuchel takes charge

GettyAditya GokhaleArsenal defender Ben White set to perform huge U-turn and make himself available for England duty when Thomas Tuchel takes chargeB. WhiteT. TuchelEnglandArsenalUEFA Nations League BArsenal defender Ben White is reportedly set to make himself available for selection with the England national team when Thomas Tuchel takes over.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBen White has been unavailable for England since 2022Tipped to make U-turn and return to play under TuchelPreviously had issues with Southgate's staffFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther20448 Votes