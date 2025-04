Arsenal have warned that a move for Alexander Isak is "not going to be realistic" as the Gunners switch focus to Victor Gyokeres & Benjamin Sesko.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Isak has been a long-term target for Arsenal

Newcastle desperate to hold on to the Swede

Gunners will try for Gyokeres or Sesko instead Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱