Arsenal's £30m flop enduring nightmare on loan after picking up second red card in only five games for new club
Arsenal loanee Vieira sent off for the second time for HSV
Vieira had another nightmare outing for Hamburg as he was dismissed for protesting with the referee during a 4-1 defeat to Koln in the Bundesliga. The Portuguese playmaker, on loan from Arsenal, had earlier seen a potential goal ruled out for offside before his frustration boiled over in the closing stages. Vieira’s sending-off came just four minutes after team-mate Immanuel Pherai was also dismissed, leaving Hamburg to finish the game with nine men.
Koln had already taken control through goals from Ragnar Ache and Florian Kainz before Jean-Luc Dompe briefly gave Hamburg hope with a strike in the 61st minute. However, with two players sent off in the final 10 minutes, the visitors collapsed defensively, conceding twice in stoppage time to Said El Mala and Jakub Kaminski. It was a costly night all around, as Hamburg dropped to 13th in the table with only eight points from their opening fixtures.
For Vieira, the red card was his second in five league appearances for the club, compounding what has been a disastrous start to his spell in Germany. His earlier dismissal, for a high challenge on Leopold Querfeld during a goalless draw with Union Berlin, resulted in a two-match suspension handed down by the German FA. The latest incident is likely to bring further scrutiny on the Arsenal loanee, and he will be suspended for two more games due to this being his second sending-off of the season.
Playmaker unlikely to return to Arsenal
Vieira’s move to Hamburg was meant to be a chance for the 25-year-old to rebuild confidence after two underwhelming years at Arsenal. Signed from Porto in 2022 for around £30 million ($39.5m). However, consistent opportunities under Mikel Arteta were limited, with the Portugal youth international managing just three Premier League starts across two seasons.
Despite showing glimpses of promise, including scoring the winning penalty in Arsenal’s 2023 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City, Vieira struggled to adapt to the physical demands of English football. A return to Porto on loan last season seemed to rejuvenate him, as he contributed five goals and six assists across 42 appearances. Those performances earned him another loan move, this time to Hamburg, who saw him as a key figure in their first season in the Bundesliga after seven years in the second tier.
Instead, Vieira’s stint in Germany has been marred by indiscipline and inconsistency. His two red cards have overshadowed any flashes of quality, and with Hamburg’s results faltering, patience is wearing thin among supporters.
Arsenal signed Vieira in 2022 as a promising talent
Vieira’s recent struggles are a far cry from his rise at Porto, where he emerged as one of Portugal’s brightest young midfielders alongside current Paris Saint-Germain superstar Vitinha. The playmaker played over 100 senior matches for his boyhood club, winning multiple domestic titles and representing Portugal at various youth levels. His form during the 2021–22 campaign, when he helped Porto to a league title, convinced Arsenal to make their £30m move.
At Arsenal, Vieira has made 49 appearances across all competitions, recording two goals and six assists. He has sometimes impressed in cup fixtures but found it difficult to displace Martin Odegaard and other midfielders in Arteta’s preferred midfield setup. His technical ability was never in question, yet his lack of physicality and consistency made it hard to establish a regular starting role in the Premier League.
What does Vieira's troublesome loan spell mean for his career?
Hamburg’s immediate concern will be steadying their form ahead of next week’s clash, as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table. Head coach Merlin Polzin and the club’s hierarchy must decide whether to continue relying on Vieira once his suspension ends, or look elsewhere for stability in midfield.
The coming months are crucial in determining Vieira's long-term future at both club and international level. Arsenal will be monitoring his progress closely, but with Arteta’s midfield already stacked with options, a path back into the first team looks increasingly unlikely.
