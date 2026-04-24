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Rob Norcup

Arsenal 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Arsenal kits for the 2026-27 season.

Arsenal’s marketing machine is already in full swing ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with early details of next season’s kits beginning to emerge. GOAL breaks down everything revealed so far - from leaked designs and colourways to expected prices and release dates - bringing you the complete picture of what the Gunners could be wearing next season.

It’s your chance to see what the likes of Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze will be wearing at the Emirates and on the road from August onwards.

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Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

  • Arsenal 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The Arsenal 2026-27 home kit is reportedly going to launch towards the end of May.

    While the traditional red body remains, along with the clean monochrome white shield crest, there are expected modern updates. A lightning bolt pattern is set to feature on the ends of the sleeves and on the collar, along with alternating red and maroon colouring in the thick adidas striping on the sleeves.

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    Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £80 and authentic player editions closer to £120. Until officially unveiled, of course, details like fabric patterns and finishing touches remain unconfirmed.

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  • Arsenal 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    While the home strip reportedly is a modern take on the established kit, retro revellers and those who crave a cult classic will be over the moon with what is proposedly in the pipeline for the Arsenal 2026-27 away kit.

    It’s expected to be a breakout star, which is inspired by the iconic early 90s adidas ‘bruised banana’ JVC-kit. The colours appeared to be flipped though, with the base navy and the detailing vibrant yellow and red on this occasion.

    To stick with the retro aesthetic, the return of the adidas Trefoil logo would be a nice touch too. Like with this season, the simplified cannon logo may be kept instead of the full club crest.

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    It’s likely to get its much-anticipated release in July or early August, following World Cup 2026. It’s estimated to cost between £105 - £120 for the authentic player shirt and £80 - £85 for the adult replica.

  • Arsenal 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    For the Arsenal 2026-27 third kit, a more minimalist and lifestyle approach is likely to be applied. It's reportedly going to be pale yellow with navy blue logos and trim.

    While the Gunners haven't had a dominant yellow third kit since the 2012/13 season, the new version has a marked resemblance to the popular 2021/22 away kit. Lightning bolt graphics, which are a recurring Adidas motif for the club, are again expected to be incorporated into the pattern.

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    Of the new trio of Arsenal kits, the third version is expected to be the last one to be released, with a rough time guide of late-August being suggested. Price estimates of around £120 for the authentic player shirt and £80 for the adult replica have been stated.

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