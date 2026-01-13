Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot issues update on Rio Ngumoha after injury scare for 17-year-old Liverpool sensation in FA Cup win over Barnsley
Liverpool teen suffers injury blow
Liverpool’s comfortable 4-1 progression into the fourth round of the FA Cup was briefly overshadowed by a moment of concern for one of the club’s brightest prospects. Ngumoha, handed his third first-team start of the season by Slot, had spent the afternoon tormenting the Barnsley defence with a performance full of trickery and direct running. However, the Anfield crowd held its collective breath in the 73rd minute when the winger went down in visible discomfort following an innocuous incident near the touchline.
The teenager appeared to slip on the astroturf surround at the edge of the pitch while chasing a loose ball to the byline, his momentum carrying him off the playing surface. After receiving treatment from the physios, he was unable to continue and was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch for the closing stages of the contest. Given Liverpool's recent injury luck, the sight of the wonderkid limping towards the tunnel was a worrying one, but Slot was quick to provide a reassuring update immediately after the final whistle.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot plays down injury fears
Speaking to TNT Sports in the aftermath of the victory, Slot dismissed suggestions that Ngumoha had suffered a serious setback. The Liverpool boss attributed the withdrawal to simple cramp, a natural consequence of a young body being pushed to match the intensity of senior competition.
“That's cramp, I hope. I expect it to be cramp,” Slot said, cutting a relaxed figure despite the scare.
Slot was keen to contextualise the "injury," noting that Ngumoha’s minutes are being carefully managed. In his previous two starts for the Reds this season, the winger completed 74 and 85 minutes respectively. The 73 minutes he managed against the Tykes falls right into that bracket of endurance he is currently building.
“[Ngumoha’s injury] is not so strange because he hasn't made that many minutes this season, and today he made 73. That's good for him, I think,” Slot explained.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A steep learning curve
Slot also used the moment to highlight the gap in standards between the opposition Liverpool faced on Monday and the challenges that lie ahead in the Premier League. While Barnsley offered a stern test in periods, the intensity of top-flight English football is another beast entirely.
“Without wanting to disrespect [Barnsley], the intensity levels in the Premier League are even higher, so that is a nice taste for Rio to keep working really, really, really hard to be able to play 90 at this level,” Slot added.
- Getty Images Sport
A bright spark despite the early exit
Despite the premature end to his evening, Ngumoha’s stock continues to rise at Anfield. His inclusion in the starting XI was further validation of the trust Slot places in him, and for large swathes of the game, he justified that faith. He offered a creative outlet on the flank, showing a willingness to drive at defenders that excited the home crowd.
The 4-1 victory, secured with goals from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, ensures Liverpool are in the hat for the next round. But for many supporters leaving the ground, the takeaway was the performance of their latest academy jewel. With Slot confirming the injury is likely minor, fans can expect to see Ngumoha back in the squad sooner rather than later, armed with the knowledge that he needs to build that extra 15 minutes of stamina to become a complete package.
Advertisement